Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

LEV opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

