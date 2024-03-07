Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.16. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1,008,503 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 8.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

