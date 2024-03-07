LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $55.85

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.85, but opened at $52.81. LivaNova shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 301,424 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 143.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

