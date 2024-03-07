LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of LivePerson worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in LivePerson by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 194.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 20.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LivePerson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
