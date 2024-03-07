LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE RAMP opened at $34.20 on Monday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $17,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

