Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $241.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.82. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.