LPL Financial LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 15.75% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $58.13.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

