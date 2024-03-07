LPL Financial LLC Purchases 233,377 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

