LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV opened at $69.85 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

