Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 4,336,476 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

