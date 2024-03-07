Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 8.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

LYFT stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.95. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.