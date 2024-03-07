MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.20. MAG Silver shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 154,840 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

The firm has a market cap of $936.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.