Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.