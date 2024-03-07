Marc Taxay Sells 11,650 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE ANET opened at $284.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
