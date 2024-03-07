Marc Taxay Sells 11,650 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ANET opened at $284.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.