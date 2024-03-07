Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

