Margaret B. Shannon Sells 8,515 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $241.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.