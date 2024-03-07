Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

