MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.85. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 10,912 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $602.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 50.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

