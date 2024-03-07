Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.52.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $81.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

