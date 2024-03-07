Mary Anne Heino Sells 93,863 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

