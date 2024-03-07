Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.