MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $99.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $74.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

