MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.