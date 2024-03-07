MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

