MasTec’s (MTZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

