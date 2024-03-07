Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

