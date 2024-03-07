Matthew Zinn Sells 58,142 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $800,164.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

