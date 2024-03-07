MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MXCT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 106,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.