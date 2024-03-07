MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Up 4.6%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

MDB Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDB Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter worth $865,000.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

