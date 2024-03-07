MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLNK

MeridianLink Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MeridianLink by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.