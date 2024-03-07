Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merus

Merus Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.