MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Trading 4.1% Higher

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.44. 93,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 188,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,625.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

