MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $19.95 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

