Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08.
NYSE RBLX opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
