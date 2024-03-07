Michael P. Rutz Sells 83,109 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SHC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

