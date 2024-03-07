Michael P. Rutz Sells 83,109 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sotera Health Price Performance
SHC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.16.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.