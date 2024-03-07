Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 2nd Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.7% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $402.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

