MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $684.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $71,164,248. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 977.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,246.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $1,359.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $655.15 and its 200 day moving average is $508.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

