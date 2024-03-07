MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.