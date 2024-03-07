MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 354,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,491,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

