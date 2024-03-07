Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433,025 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,839,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $147.61 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

