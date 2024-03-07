Mizuho Increases Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $31.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Nkarta stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

In other Nkarta news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 800,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $18,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

