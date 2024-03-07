Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells $7,435,242.96 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

