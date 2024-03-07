MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 4.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 24,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 129,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
