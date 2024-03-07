MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDB opened at $409.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.86.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.