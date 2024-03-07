Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $5,808,640.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $731.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.