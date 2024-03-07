Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

