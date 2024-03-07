MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.42.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
