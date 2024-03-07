MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,649,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 382% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830,466 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

