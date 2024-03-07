MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $4.57. MTN Group shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 37,648 shares trading hands.
MTN Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.
About MTN Group
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.