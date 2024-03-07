Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,658 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,144. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.